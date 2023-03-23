A U.S. Department of Labor investigation determined a 17-year-old doing roofing work at a Union Township business found a Georgia contracting company violated child labor, wage and safety laws.
The worker, who wasn’t identified, fell approximately 30 feet Oct. 25 from the roof of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store near the loading dock. The worker sustained minor injuries from the fall.
The Department found that the contracting company, JVS Roofing, of Jonesboro, Georgia, hired the teenager for roofing work, which violates child labor laws because it is defined as hazardous for young workers by the Fair Labor Standards Act.
However, in the process of investigating the fall incident, the Department in conducting a further review of JVS found the company failed to pay 30 employees their full wages and exposed other workers to potential fall hazards.
The Department’s Wage and Hour Division said JVS misclassified 30 workers as independent contractors, which illegally exempted them from overtime pay after 40 hours worked in a week. JVS was also found to not keep full and accurate payrolls.
A total of $92,640 in back wages were collected for the workers, while JVS paid $6,399 in a civil money penalty for the child labor violation.
“JVS Roofing ignored federal child labor laws and hired an underage employee to do prohibited roofing work,” said Wage and Hour Division District director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “In reviewing this incident, our investigators then determined that the employer shortchanged workers an average of $3,000 per employee in earned overtime by misclassifying them as independent contractors.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration later conducted its own followup investigation.
OSHA determined JVS failed to provide employees with required fall protection, did not provide fall-related training and allowed employees to work without a fall protection system in place.
OSHA cited the company with four safety violations, with the company paying $16,500 in penalties.
“Putting a child to work on a roof is irresponsible and a violation of federal safety laws,” said OSHA area director Brendan Claybaugh in Erie. “Fall hazards are well-known by employers, and they remain a leading cause of serious injury and deaths in the construction industry. There is simply no place for such reckless behavior.”
Mid-South Contractors — operating as Mid-South Roof Systems in Forest Park, Georgia — subcontracted JVS Roofing to perform roofing work atop the Lowe’s store.
The teenager was one of 688 minors found to be employed in hazardous working occupations during fiscal year 2022, the highest found since fiscal year 2011.
