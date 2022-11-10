George Washington students salute veterans

New Castle Area School District children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades sang their hearts out to veterans Thursday during their annual tribute to those who served.
The students of George Washington Intermediate School wore outfits of red, white and blue for the occasion. The massed choral groups of each grade sang patriotic songs in the auditorium to an audience of parents, family members and veterans, marking the national observance of Veterans Day, which is Friday.
Veterans who attended the grandiose event received star pins to honor them. They were asked to stand as their branches of the military were called out in the school auditorium. The program opened with fifth graders leading the singing of the national anthem.
A reception in the school cafeteria preceded the concert, for which 100 Sausage McMuffins, coffee and cups were donated by McDonald’s Restaurant in Shenango Township and seven dozen donuts were provided by Giant Eagle in Neshannock Township.
The event, an ongoing annual tradition, was organized by the administrators and teachers of the school, in cooperation with the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.