 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George Washington students salute veterans

New Castle Area School District children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades sang their hearts out to veterans Thursday during their annual tribute to those who served.

The students of George Washington Intermediate School wore outfits of red, white and blue for the occasion. The massed choral groups of each grade sang patriotic songs in the auditorium to an audience of parents, family members and veterans, marking the national observance of Veterans Day, which is Friday.

Veterans2

Students at George Washington Intermediate School sing with gusto during a Veterans Day performance.

Veterans who attended the grandiose event received star pins to honor them. They were asked to stand as their branches of the military were called out in the school auditorium. The program opened with fifth graders leading the singing of the national anthem.

A reception in the school cafeteria preceded the concert, for which 100 Sausage McMuffins, coffee and cups were donated by McDonald’s Restaurant in Shenango Township and seven dozen donuts were provided by Giant Eagle in Neshannock Township.

Veterans4

Brandon Keller holds his 2-year-old daughter, Lala Keller, on his shoulders so she can watch her sister's patriotic concert for Veterans Day at George Washington Intermediate School.

The event, an ongoing annual tradition, was organized by the administrators and teachers of the school, in cooperation with the students.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.