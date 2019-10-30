Students at George Washington Intermediate School were evacuated around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning as a teacher reported a suspected smell of natural gas.
Deb DeBlasio, who serves as superintendent of the New Castle Area School District, said a teacher in the basement of the school reported the smell.
“One of the teachers on the basement floor thought she smelled gas,” DeBlasio said.
Her first step was to call the gas company.
“It was quite an educational experience for me, too,” DeBlasio said. “The guy at Columbia Gas told me to evacuate even if you are not sure if there is a leak or not. He said to make sure no one is using their cell phones and to make sure windows are not being opened and doors are closed.”
After talking with the gas company, DeBlasio then spoke to the school’s principal, David Antuono.
“Mr. Antuono called and I told him to take the students outside and I called Chief Salem,” DeBlasio said of her first steps in the event that ended well.”
Students were taken to the parking lot of Clenmore Presbyterian Church, which is located close to the school. An officer on scene said the students were no longer being taken to the Mercer Street basketball courts because of the greater distance for the students to walk.
“The gas company came in and could not find anything, not any big, major problems,” DeBlasio said. “The boiler has a very small gas leak. They said it needed caulked around there, and there was another small leak in another area of the boiler.”
DeBlasio said the boiler has been shut off and the company who services the school’s heating system addressed the issue Wednesday evening.
“The gas company gave us the OK to go back into the building,” DeBlasio said.
New Castle Police Department responded to the scene, along with New Castle Fire Department and Columbia Gas.
