George Washington Intermediate School recently was awarded an $8,000 special education grant to support the implementation of a school-wide positive positive behavioral program.
The grant will support C.A.N.E.S. (Caring, Attitude, Neatness, Engage and Show Respect) and was spearheaded by Dr. Jess Patton. The grant was chosen from numerous applications and George Washington is the only Lawrence County school to receive the grant at the top tier level.
“CANES provides our school community with concrete expectations that are explicitly taught and reinforced daily," said Dr. Jess Patton, CANES data analyst and autistic support teacher said. "Our data collection and analysis helps our team make adjustments as needed to execute our system with fidelity. The fun part about CANES is rewarding our school body for all the positive changes we have made.”
Some of the funds will be utilized for supplies including materials to support implementation such as posters, banners and evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) curricula. Other expenditures may include contracted services related to the actions plan, data management system, substitute expenses, and salaries.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment by the staff at George Washington," building Principal David Antuono said. "They earned it. They made it happen. We presented the program three years ago and they bought into it, and they continue to make it grow each and every day.”
This year George Washington Intermediate School is in the running for state recognition for all the amazing accomplishments since the implementation of CANES. Data collection has shown a decrease in discipline referrals, an increase in staff and student morale and an overall positive school climate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.