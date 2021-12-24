The George Washington Intermediate School CANES schoolwide positive behavior support team includes from left in the top row Jonathan Lucas, Dr. Jess Patton, Twayna DeGruttola, Amy Marvel, BobbieLynn Girman, Billy Cook, Alicia Cook, Nakki Mangieri and Paula Aromando. In the middle row from left are Joanna Cochran, Cirria Donnadio, Amber Barletto, Debbie Coyne and Crista Lombardo, Kylee Carr. In the bottom row from left are Pat Cain, Kim Farrari, Heather Davis and David Antuono.