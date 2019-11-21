The results of the Nov. 5 general election have been finalized for Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections voted to certify the elections on Wednesday at the request of Ed Allison, head of the county's Department of Voter Services.
The board is comprised of Commissioner Steve Craig, and court appointees Frank Piccari, the county's maintenance director, and attorney John R. Seltzer. All three were in attendance at the meeting.
Allison reported that no candidates filed for vote recounts, and the results are firm. The counts for Ellwood City and Ellwood City Area School Board and Wilmington Area School Board have been added to the totals, he said.
The ballots are being stored under lock and key and sealed, he said, and the spoiled ballots also are sealed. All are being stored in a secured area on courthouse property, he said.
The county is required by state law to keep the ballots for four months after the election. Then they are to be destroyed, Allison said, noting that the ballots from the May 21 Primary Election already have been shredded.
Allison commended his election staff for their work in the election, noting that 2 percent vote audit done afterward "was right, down to the last vote."
Commissioner Steve Craig, a voting member of the board, queried whether a ballot actually exists on paper that was cast from outer space.
Allison confirmed that it does exist.
When Astronaut Drew Morgan cast his ballot while aboard the International Space Station some 250 miles above the Earth, Allison sent him a special ballot by email with a secret password that only he and the county information technology specialist knew. It was made so that Morgan could fill it in, then emailed it back, Allison told the board. It was hand-counted along with other absentee ballots that were manually included in the totals.
Craig suggested that the county keep the ballot for display purposes "as a piece of history," but Allison countered that would violate the astronaut's right of privacy.
Craig also asked if the elections office is notified when a vacancy arises in a governing body. Allison explained that the office requires that municipality or whatever board has the vacancy provide a copy of the resolution approving the vacancy, a copy of their minutes showing when the members accepted it, and a copy of the appointment of an individual to fill the position.
Craig questioned whether New Wilmington provided that information about the resignation of Morgan Boyd from New Wilmington Borough Council. Boyd was elected as a new county commissioner and will take office in January. Allison said he has not received that notification yet from the borough.
Boyd said he tendered his resignation to the borough Nov. 11 by letter to the borough office. The borough council has not yet voted to accept it, but is expected to do so at its December meeting.
Allison noted that the real estate tax collector in Ellwood City, Mary Ann Portugallo, resigned from her position but it was too late to add a candidate for the position to the ballot, so a new tax collector will have to be appointed.
