One in 10 children are likely experience some form of abuse before they reach age 18, UPMC’s Dr. Elizabeth Piccione told a crowd of about 50 people on Monday.

That abuse could be sexual, mental or physical in nature, or neglect, she said.

Piccione, a cardiologist and president of UPMC Jameson Hospital, UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell and UPMC Greenville Hospital, was among a few community leaders who addressed a crowd gathered Monday in the first floor lobby of the Lawrence County Government Center to mark the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month in Lawrence County.

Monday — April 3 — was designated as Child Abuse Awareness Day.

Those who attended were from various agencies in the county, including the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, Mental Health/Development Services, Children and Youth Services, the district attorney’s office and other public service groups.

Piccione and Jeanette Rice, director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, were keynote speakers.

People throughout Lawrence County may have noticed patches of blue and silver and gold windmills spinning in the wind at various locations in the area, including in the courtyard of the courthouse and the front lawn of UPMC Jameson Hospital. Those windmills also mark the importance of Child Abuse Awareness.

Piccione emphasized UPMC has a strong relationship with the Children’s Advocacy Center, a Union Township-based agency that provides counseling, intervention and forensic interviews for families when child abuse is reported.

“Children in their first year of life are the most vulnerable,” Piccione said, and they comprise 15 percent of the victims and 45 percent of all child fatalities.

More than 75 percent of people who abuse and neglect children are typically a parent, she pointed out. “One of our greatest public health concerns is child abuse.”

She said experts have established a relationship between adverse childhood experiences and health issues as adults.

“Adverse Childhood Experiences,” also known as ACES, are potentially traumatic events that occur during childhood, and can range from experiencing violence, abuse and neglect, witnessing violence in the home or community, being a child whose family member has died from or attempted suicide, substance abuse or mental health issues in the home, or instability due to parental separation through divorce or by a household member being in jail.

She reported at least 61 percent of adults surveyed reported they experienced at least one such incident before age 18, and one in six experienced four or more. The Children’s Advocacy Center provides services for intervention and prevention to stop the impact of ACES, and supports children and families, Piccione said.

Rice noted in 2021, 58 children in Pennsylvania died as a result of child abuse. Of those, 18 were younger than 1 year old, 18 were toddlers between ages 1 and 14 and 11 were between ages 5 and 9.

“Take a look at the pinwheels,” Rice said. “They represent the happy childhoods that children should be having.”

The gold ones represent the two children Lawrence County lost in 2021 because of child abuse.

“I think it’s real clear that this is a continuing issue,” she said. “We have an obligation to support families, to help them to make better choices than some of them are making for their children.”

Rice explained that a countywide multidisciplinary team comprised of professionals addresses child abuse and neglect cases and directs them to the appropriate agencies.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is recognized as bringing child abuse reporting and response to the forefront in the county with the multidisciplinary team, formed in the 1980s, to field every complaint. The team includes law enforcement, social service agencies and medical personnel. Complaints, which come from families, the children, a ChildLine reporting hotline or the police who come across suspected abuse when answering other calls, are reviewed. Those deemed valid are investigated, and child molesters and abusers are brought to justice.

The team meets monthly as a roundtable and reviews each report of child abuse.

For the child, the process could involve forensic examinations and interviews, testifying in court, and in some instances, placing children in other homes with relatives or foster parents for their safety.

Also to address child abuse issues in the county, the district attorney’s office in 2012 launched a sexual assault/child abuse task force to increase cooperation and communication among local police in investigating child abuse reports. The task force is comprised of police from the City of New Castle, Neshannock, Union and Shenango townships and Ellwood City Borough, plus the state police, county adult probation officers and county detectives in the district attorney’s office.

The task force members are specially trained to investigate and prosecute reported child sexual assault and child abuse, and each task force officer has countywide jurisdiction. The task force also provides a coordinated effort in monitoring Megan’s Law registrants within the county.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller oversee the task force, and the district attorney’s detectives investigate the cases.

The task force brings the cases to the table of the multidisciplinary team. If a forensic interview is warranted, the interviews are done at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The advocacy center was presented with proclamations Monday by the county commissioners and the City of New Castle.

To contact the center, call (724) 658-4688. For emergencies involving children, people may call 911. To report abuse, call ChildLine at 1 (800) 932-0313. Learn more about abuse and reporting online at Keep Kids Safe at dhs.pa.gov.