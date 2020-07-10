Two incidents of vandalism in Gaston Park on the city’s East Side have left one park supervisor frustrated over the events.
The New Castle police this week filed charges against three adults in the first incident that left lights smashed on buildings and a commemorative plaque defaced, overnight June 22 to 23.
Now the police are investigating who set fire to all of the picnic tables in one of the shelters a week later.
Three Lower East Side residents are facing consequences along with two juveniles for the reported vandalism there on June 22 and 23. Police have charged Lisa S. McCune, 36, Christian McCune, 18, and Larry Josef Boots Jr., 31, all of 632 John St., in connection with the incident. Two juveniles, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who were with them also could face consequences through juvenile petitions.
According to criminal complaints filed against the three adults, the police were notified of vandalism in the park along Wilson Avenue. The park supervisor told police that several individuals were seen on video surveillance pulling up in a white SUV around 11:45 p.m. June 22, and leaving the park around 2:30 a.m. June 23.
The park closes at 9 p.m.
The park supervisor reported that the suspects tried to turn the security cameras and they spun one of the camera bases to avoid being detected.
On June 23, Lisa McCune went to the police station and confessed she had been involved in the incident, the complaint states. She said that she and her family members had seen pictures of themselves and their vehicle on social media and that they wanted to take responsibility for the damages. Accounts from members of the McCune family were that Boots had broken numerous lights and he was throwing rocks at the building.
Boots is charged with criminal mischief, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct, and Lisa and Christian McCune each face a charge of defiant trespass.
Since the June 23 incident, destruction struck the park once again when someone set fire to or partially burned a shelter and picnic tables around June 30.
Pat Amabile, commissioner of the men’s softball league at the park, said that in the first incident all the after-dark security lights on bathrooms and concession stand were broken out.
“They were really nice commercial lights,” he said, noting that security cameras and an alarm had been installed not even a week beforehand, and the cameras came in handy. After reviewing the contents from that night, Amabile posted pictures of the offenders on Facebook.
“We had footage of everyone doing it,” he said.
The next week, the camera captured footage of two males dumping out four garbage cans at Shelter 1 and lighting it on fire, burning all 10 picnic tables there.
“It was so frustrating because we have to get the police and security company involved, which takes a lot of everyone’s time. We did get tips and turned them over to the police and they are questioning people,” he said, anticipating that arrests are pending in the shelter incident.
The upside is that caring members of the community have come forth to donate money for repairs, and downtown businessman Dan Romanowski — chief operating officer of ServaxNet, which is renovating the former Penn Power building — purchased all new lights to replace the broken ones, and the city has put them up, Amabile said.
Anyone who has more information about the picnic shelter fire is asked to contact the New Castle police at (724) 656-3578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.