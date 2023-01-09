Gas prices jumped six cents over the last week to wipe out a seven-cent increase to start the new year in New Castle.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.56. The western Pennsylvania average is up three cents to $3.74, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
After the recent surge in gas prices caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel, pump prices fell by a penny over the weekend, but are still seven cents higher than this time last week. This week's national average of $3.28 is three cents less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9.33 million barrels per day to 7.51 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 barrels to 222.7 million barrels. Lower gasoline demand has contributed to limiting increases in pump prices.
At the close of Friday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 10 cents to settle at $73.77. A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of the week. However, crude prices declined earlier in the week amid ongoing global economic concerns due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.