BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Without question, Mt. Jackson’s primary claim to fame is Battery B.
Part of the First Pennsylvania Light Artillery, the Civil War unit was recruited in the Mt. Jackson area and participated in 27 engagements, including ChancellorsviIle, Antietam and Gettysburg. Three markers on the Gettysburg battlefields pay tribute to the men.
Still, for those village residents born in the mid-20th century, nothing is more memorable than Stickle’s Gas Station.
More than just a place to fill up your tank with Sinclair fuel, the station was a nightly gathering spot for Mt. Jackson’s teens. Now, two of those former adolescents — each in their 80s — have begun the construction of a full-size reproduction of the station. It’s the first phase of a plan hatched 13 years ago to build a museum of Mt. Jackson history.
Located on 27 acres at the end of Ross Drive — behind the North Beaver Township Municipal Complex — the museum will include not only the replica gas station, but also an 1890s-era barn that was disassembled in 2016 and which will be rebuilt to house memorabilia from Mount Jackson’s past.
That portion of the initiative is likely still a couple of years off, said Howard Strohecker, president of the Mt. Jackson Museum Foundation. However, construction began in June on the gas station, which will serve as the museum office. Ken Shiderly, whose construction company is doing the work, expects it to be completed by the end of October.
“I think it was in the planning stage for 12 years, so it feels good to get it going,” Shiderly said.
Although the nonprofit foundation managing the project was formed in 2009, it took time to raise the funds needed to begin construction. Moreover, there have been conservation issues regarding the former farmland on which the museum is to be built. These have been resolved for the most part, Strohecker said, but there are still a few that must be cleared up before construction on the barn — which will include a kitchen and social hall for community gatherings — can begin.
Work is proceeding swiftly, though, on the gas station. It’s an initiative that, for the men building it, speaks not only of eagerly anticipated days ahead, but also of fondly remembered nights at Stickle’s.
“There wasn’t anything else in Mt. Jackson for the young folks to do,” Strohecker said. “It was the only place to meet. They had a pop machine, that was it. We’d get together and swap our tales, like young folks do.”
Shiderly also was a regular, both during his high school years and later after he returned from a stint in the Army.
“It was a meeting place,” he said. “It was like, ‘I’ll meet you at the gas station at 8:30 if you’re going to be up there tonight.’ It was a central meeting place for all the teen-age guys.”
At least once, he recalled, it was also a point of departure.
“It was 1961, and there were four of us guys hanging around there until closing time at 10 o’clock,” Shiderly said. “Someone said, ‘What are we going to do tonight?’ and one guy said, ‘Why don’t we go to Mardi Gras?’
“So we talked it over, we said ‘Meet back here at midnight.’ We went home and gathered up our clothes and our money, and at midnight we left for New Orleans from the gas station.”
Shiderly said the station’s proprietor had no issues with the group of teens who found their way each night to his place of business.
“He was very receptive, because everybody bought their gas there, and probably 50 percent of the group worked for him,” he said. “It left a good relationship there because we were either friends or workers for Stickle’s Gas Station.”
As strong as their memories are of the gas station, Strohecker and Shiderly didn’t rely on them to reconstruct it. Shiderly found a life-size model to go by.
“There’s an identical one down on Route 19, just before Portersville,” he said. “It’s no longer in business, but the structure is still there. It was one that was built in the 1950s or late ‘40s, and is identical to ours.
“I got a picture of it, put all the measurements in, then Carl Petrus Engineering made us the new drawing.”
Eventually, the gas station will be complemented by already-cut walking trails through an adjacent wooded area, as well as the museum/social hall in the barn. A 1920 American LaFrance fire truck that once served Mt. Jackson will be one of the larger displays on site, as will the Weller Sawmill. The portable mill, Strohecker said, was once taken to construction sites to enable lumber to be cut on site.
Perhaps remembering those long-ago days hanging out at the gas station, Strohecker said that the museum complex “will be a meeting place for the community.”
“There’s all kinds of reasons people want to get together,” he said, “and we’re going to make a nice place for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.