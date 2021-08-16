Gas prices are up two cents in the city, while the region prices saw no increase, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In the city, the average price is up to $3.32. The region prices stayed at $3.33 a gallon.
The national average is down a penny to $3.18.
This week's national average is a penny less than a week ago, two cents more than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago.
During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing some much-needed relief to American drivers when they fill up this fall.
