Gas prices are up locally while the nationwide average is down three cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $4, up seven cents. The western Pennsylvania average is up five cents to $4.04.
The national average pump price fell three cents over the past week to $3.77.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.49 to settle at $88.96. Although crude prices rose at the end of the week due to a weakening dollar, prices dropped earlier in the week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 4 million barrels.
The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns.
