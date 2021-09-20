FROM STAFF REPORTS
Gas prices are up four pennies in the city, while the region prices are up three cents this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In the city, the average price is now to $3.29. The region prices are at $3.37 a gallon.
This week’s national average of $3.19 is two cents more than a month ago and is $1.01 more than a year ago. The national average matches a seven-year high last seen in early August.
While the post-Labor Day period usually sees less demand and lower gas prices, this year, the impact of Hurricane Ida, followed two weeks later by Hurricane Nicholas, has slowed oil production and refinery recovery along the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week.
However, this is only the mid-point for hurricane season and there have already been 17 named storms. Motorists could see price fluctuations into October.
