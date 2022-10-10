Gas prices are up a penny in New Castle from last week, while the national average is up 12 cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.90, while the western Pennsylvania average is up eight cents to $3.96.
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents over the past week to hit $3.91. Monday’s national average is 19 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago. Higher crude prices and increased domestic demand are the main factors currently affecting gas prices.
The OPEC+ recent announcement that the group of oil-producing nations would slash output by 2 million barrels per day led to the price of oil creeping above $90 a barrel for the first time in several weeks. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $4.19 to settle at $92.64. Additionally, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic crude inventories declined by 1.4 million barrels to 429.2 million barrels.
EIA’s latest weekly report also showed gas demand increased nationally from 8.83 million barrels per day to 9.47 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 million barrels. High gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide.
