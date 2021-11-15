Gas prices are up four cents this week in the city.
City drivers are seeing an increase in the price of a gallon of gas to an average of $3.57, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is up a penny to $3.59. The national average is $3.41, down one cent.
Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after rising steadily each of the previous 31 days.
Crude prices decreased slightly last week as inflation fears weighed on the market. Additionally, prices also fell after the Energy Information Administration reported that the total domestic crude supply increased by 1 million barrels to 435.1 million barrels last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.