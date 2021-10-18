Gas prices continue to climb in the city, region and across the country.
Western Pennsylvania drivers are paying five cents more per gallon of gasoline this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The region price rose to $3.51, while drivers in New Castle are paying an average of $3.45 per gallon, up five cents.
This week’s national average of $3.32, another five-cent increase. The primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel.
Typically, softening demand should result in some easing of pump prices, but the higher cost for crude is keeping prices elevated. With more expensive oil prices, pump prices will follow suit because the cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of each gallon of gas.
