Gas prices are up five cents in New Castle from last week, while the national average is down three cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle in $3.95, while the western Pennsylvania average is up three cents to $3.99.
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased three cents over the past week to hit $3.88. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward.
Monday’s national average is 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.
Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in the first half of October.
According to EIA, gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels per day to 8.28 million barrels per day, and total domestic gasoline stocks increased by two million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.