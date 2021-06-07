Gas prices in western Pennsylvania are up another seven cents this week to an average of $3.24 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average in New Castle is to $3.21 per gallon.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon increased more than a penny over the weekend to $3.05. On the week, the majority of states’ (26) gas price averages either increased by one cent or saw no movement. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more.
Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand.
This week’s demand number is expected to be higher as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of motorists. However, crude oil is on the rise and could prop up pump prices.
