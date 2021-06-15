From staff reports
Gas prices in western Pennsylvania are up another cent this week to $3.25 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In New Castle, the average price for a gallon is $3.22, the second-lowest in the region behind Altoona at $3.15. Last year at this time, the average price was $2.35.
Today’s national gas price average is $3.08, which is three cents more for the week, a nickel more for the month and 98 cents more for the year. The latest increases at the pump are attributed to the steady climb in crude prices, especially as gasoline demand decreased and gasoline supply increased, according to the latest Energy Information Administration data.
At $71 per barrel, crude oil has increased to its highest price since October 2018 and is now $23 per barrel more expensive than it was this past January. Crude prices have steadily climbed this year along with optimism for the COVID-19 vaccine and the promising impact it will have for global gasoline demand.
Motorists are paying, on average, 37 percent more to fill up than the start of the year. Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.
