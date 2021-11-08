Gas prices are stable in the city and western Pennsylvania again this week.
City drivers are seeing a penny increase in the price of gas to an average of $3.53 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price stayed at $3.58. The national average is $3.42, up two cents.
The slight increase in demand has contributed to price increases, while elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.
