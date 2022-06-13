Gas prices jumped 17 cents in the last week in New Castle.
The price for a gallon of gas is now up to $5.04, while the western Pennsylvania region average is up to $5.02, according to AAA.
The national average is up a quarter to $4.86, a whopping 59 cents higher than it was a month ago and $1.81 higher than a year ago.
The national average is up to $5.01— a price never seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 84 cents to settle at $120.67. Although prices ended lower on Friday due to the rising value of the dollar, crude prices increased earlier last week in response to global supply concerns amid expected demand increases, particularly as China emerges from lockdowns that reduced crude demand.
Crude prices have increased despite EIA reporting that total domestic stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels to 416.8 million barrels last week.
However, the current storage level is still approximately 12 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices. Crude prices could rise further this week if EIA’s next report shows an inventory decline.
