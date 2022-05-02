Gas prices are up 17 cents in western Pennsylvania this week as pump prices continue to increase nationwide.
Pump prices rose again this past week due primarily to the continued high cost of crude oil and fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average for a gallon of gas in the region is $4.35, while the average in New Castle is up 10 cents to $4.29.
The national average is up seven cents to $4.19.
It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.
Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have sent them higher.
Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.
