From staff reports
There was no change in the average gas price in western Pennsylvania from last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average stayed level at $3.24 a gallon for the third straight week. In New Castle, the average price fell a cent to $3.21. The national average is $3.13.
Motorists could see gas prices increase another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer. Global crude production increases could have brought some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.