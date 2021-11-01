Gas prices are stable in the city and western Pennsylvania this week.
City drivers are seeing no increase in the price of gas, which stayed at an average of $3.52 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price stayed at $3.58, an increase of seven cents. The national average is $3.40, up two cents.
This week's national average is 21 cents more than a month ago, $1.27 more than a year ago and 79 cents more than in 2019.
The two-cent rise over the last week is the smallest weekly increase in a month. There has been a slight decline in domestic demand for gasoline, which signals the seasonal post-Labor Day price drop may have been delayed this year.
The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put the upward market pressure on pump prices, which will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per gallon.
