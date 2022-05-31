Gas prices were steady in New Castle and in western Pennsylvania over the last week.
In New Castle the average for a gallon of gas stayed at $4.68, while the western Pennsylvania average stayed at $4.70.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.62, up three cents from last week.
The price of crude oil, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas, has now moved above $115 a barrel due to fears of further global supply constraints.
Even though gasoline demand was lower last week, domestic demand may start to climb again as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season, which began this Memorial Day weekend. AAA forecast nearly 35 million travelers hit the road for Memorial Day, the highest number since 2019 despite record prices at the gas pump. The pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic has outweighed high pump prices for many consumers. But 67 percent of drivers recently surveyed told AAA they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75 percent at $5 a gallon.
