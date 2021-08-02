Gas prices were steady this week in New Castle and across western Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average is still to $3.30 a gallon. In New Castle, the average price stayed at $3.24.
The national average is up two cents to $3.17, and has been rising steadily since hitting $3 a gallon in May. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. An increase in global crude production is expected this month.
However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high. This week's average is a nickel more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago.
As people continue to take vacations, AAA is reminding drivers not to rely heavily on dashboard fuel economy displays. A new AAA study found a vehicle’s “miles to empty” estimates vary significantly and drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over rely on these displays.
With more expensive gas prices, motorists may be trying to stretch their tank to empty, but AAA recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of a tank.
