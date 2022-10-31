Gas prices are steady in New Castle from last week, while the national average is down three cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle in $3.93, the same as last week. The western Pennsylvania average is up three cents to $3.99.
The national average pump price fell three cents over the past week to hit $3.76.
Tepid domestic gas demand and shifting global oil prices are the main reasons. Monday's national average is three cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.93 million barrels per day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 barrels lower than this time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contributed to the national average prices moving downward.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.18 to settle at $87.90. A lower dollar contributed to price increases earlier last week. However, market concerns about global crude demand, after China announced more COVID lockdowns, sent prices lower at the end of the week.
