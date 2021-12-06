Gas prices were steady in the city and down a cent in the region this week.
City drivers are seeing no change in the average price of a gallon of gasoline at $3.52, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.56, while the national average is down four cents to $3.35.
Also helping to ease oil prices was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production. On Thursday, OPEC+ announced it would stick to its plan for now to raise production by 400,000 barrels a day in January.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by more than four million barrels to 215,422 million barrels last week.
Meanwhile, gasoline demand dipped from 9.3 million barrels a day to 8.8 million. The slight decrease in demand also contributed to dipping prices.
