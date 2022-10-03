Gas prices stayed level in New Castle from last week, while the national average is up seven cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.89, while the western Pennsylvania average is down two cents to $3.88.
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas increased seven cents over the past week to hit $3.79. Tight supply and increased demand are the main culprits. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased nationally from 8.32 million barrels per day to 8.83 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million barrels.
The regional differences in gas prices are stark now with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas. Meanwhile, gas prices in the upper Midwest have risen since a deadly refinery fire on September 20 in Toledo, Ohio, which closed the plant. According to the latest reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery could be down for months.
