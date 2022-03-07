FROM STAFF REPORTS
Gas prices jumped 50 cents in New Castle over the last week while the national average is over $4.
City prices per gallon are to $4.10 on average, up from last week’s price of $3.60. The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, a staggering 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago. The national average has not been this high since July 2008.
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices continue to soar, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S.
The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump price, but increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $8.01 to settle at $115.68. Crude prices continue to surge in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
As the conflict continues, the oil markets will likely respond by increasing the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week.
Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.6 million barrels last week to 413.4 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 15 percent lower than at the end of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.