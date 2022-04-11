Gas prices are down on average four cents in western Pennsylvania, but the regional and national average is still well over $4 a gallon.
In New Castle, the average for a price of a gallon of gas fell three cents to $4.23 this week. Usually home to the lowest average prices in the region, New Castle is just fourth among city's in the area — behind Altoona at $4.17 and Washington and Jeannette both at $4.20.
The regional average is down four pennies to $4.24, while the national average is down seven cents to $4.11, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Last year at this time the average in the region was an even $3.
The cause for the modest dip in prices is because of significant releases of oil reserves by the U.S. and its allies.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 236.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.56 million barrels per day. Although less supply and more demand would typically support higher prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices. Pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.
