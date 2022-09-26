Gas prices are up nine cents in New Castle this week while the national average is up five cents to $3.72.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline New Castle is $3.89, while the western Pennsylvania average is down two cents to $3.90.
The main reason for the increase in national average is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire.
Today’s national average of $3.72 is 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.
Hurricane Ian could also cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries. But low domestic demand and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.
Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million barrels per day last week. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average price.
