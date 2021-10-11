Western Pennsylvania drivers are paying eight cents more per gallon of gasoline this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The region price rose to $3.46, while drivers in New Castle are paying an average of $3.40 per gallon. This week’s national average of $3.27 is 10 cents more than a month ago, $1.09 more than a year ago, and 63 cents more than pre-pandemic in 2019.
The national average is the highest price since October 2014. The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50 percent and 60 percent of the price at the pump. For the last several days, the cost of crude oil has been over $80 per barrel. And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.
According to new EIA data, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.3 million barrels to 225.1 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also increased slightly from 9.40 million barrels per day to 9.44 million barrels per day. This increase in gas demand aided in the national average’s rise.
Meanwhile, an Oct. 1 breach and spill in a key pipeline supplying fuel to parts of the southeastern U.S. led to tightened regional supplies. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) originally said it expected repairs to its southeastern products pipeline which was completed last Friday, with a restart afterward. The repairs were slowed by the recent heavy rain and flooding around Birmingham, Alabama. The pipeline serves various metropolitan areas including Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.