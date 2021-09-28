Gas prices 2

Filling up the gas tank is costing local drivers more than it has since 2015.

 PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS

Gas prices held steady in the city, while the region prices are up a penny  this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

In the city, the average price stayed at $3.29. The region prices are at $3.38 a gallon.

This week’s national average of $3.18 is down a penny after matching a seven-year high in the prior week. The big culprit keeping pump prices high is the price of crude oil, which is above $73 per barrel. 

This time of year, consumers typically see some relief at the pump. However, with 16 percent of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, oil prices remain elevated. 

