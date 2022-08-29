Gas prices fell four cents in New Castle and the western Pennsylvania average is down seven cents.
The average in New Castle is $4.19 while the region average is to $4.18. The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85.
Even though crude oil prices increased slightly over the past week, lower domestic demand for gasoline is keeping gas prices lower. Monday’s national average is $1.16 less than the record set in mid-June and 71 cents more than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.35 million barrels per day to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. This rate is 920,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks remained almost unchanged week over week. With gas demand down and supplies unchanged, prices at the pump continue to fall.
This steady daily decrease, now in its 74th consecutive day, is the longest streak since October 11, 2018, when the national average price of gas fell for 85 consecutive days.
