Gas prices are down an average of three cents in the city this week.
City drivers paying an average of $3.49 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.55, while the national average is down two cents to $3.33.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by nearly four million barrels to 219.3 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand was relatively flat, creeping upwards from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.9 million barrels per day. The slight increase in demand was countered by crude prices in the low $70s per barrel.
The current storage level is approximately 14 percent lower than last year’s storage level at this time, which is helping to keep crude prices elevated. Additionally, prices rebounded last week as optimism increased that the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus will not have as large an impact on global energy demand as initially feared.
