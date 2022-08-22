Gas prices fell four cents per gallon in New Castle this week while the national average is down to $3.90.
The New Castle average is $4.23, while the western Pennsylvania average is down six cents to $4.35, according to AAA’s East Central’s Gas Price Report. Monday’s national average is five cents cheaper than last week.
Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline are pushing prices lower. Motorists are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June. Monday’s national average is 74 cents more than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million barrels per day to 9.35 million barrels per day last week, which is nearly identical to this time last year. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 27 cents to settle at $90.77. Crude prices increased at the end of the week due to EIA reporting that total domestic crude supply decreased by seven million barrels to 425 million barrels.
Crude prices declined earlier in the week after U.S. housing data showed that homebuilding dropped to its lowest level in 1.5 years in July. Lower housing demand also pushed oil demand expectations lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.