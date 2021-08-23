Gas prices are down three cents in the city, while the region prices are down a penny this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In the city, the average price is up to $3.29. The region prices are at $3.32 a gallon.
The national average is down two pennies to $3.16.
Crude oil prices saw a significant decrease this week of $5 per barrel. Prices are declining as market concerns grow that crude demand will decline as COVID-19 infections increase around the world, which could mean good news for motorists. The price per barrel, at $62.32, is the cheapest in three months.
If the downward trend continues and less expensive prices are sustained, pump prices should decrease in the near future.
