Gas prices fell nine cents per gallon in New Castle this week while the national average is down to $3.95.
The New Castle average is $4.27, while the western Pennsylvania average is down 12 cents to $4.31, according to AAA's East Central's Gas Price Report. Monday's national average is 10 cents cheaper than last week, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers fueling up. Today’s national average is 62 cents less than a month ago, but 77 cents more than a year ago.
AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.
While gas demand rose from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million barrels per day last week, the rate is 307,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by five million barrels to 220.3 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices.
