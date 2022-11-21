Gas prices are down in the city and across the country as motorists gear up for the long Thanksgiving weekend of travel.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.94, down six cents. The western Pennsylvania average is down two cents to $4.02.
The national average pump price fell three cents over the past week to $3.66.
Drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from falling pump prices. The national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. While prices are lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000. Today’s national average is 26 cents more than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 9.01 million to 8.74 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrel. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.56 to settle at $80.08. Crude prices dropped last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 5.4 million barrels. Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns.
