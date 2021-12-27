The average price of gas in western Pennsylvania has dropped two cents this week.
According to AAA East Central’s Gas Report, the average price of gas in the state is $3.52 as of Monday. Despite this small decline, prices in the region end the year more than a dollar higher than this time in 2020.
Comparatively, the average price of gas was $2.47 for the week of Dec. 28, 2020.
In New Castle, the average price of gas is $3.49.
Nationally, AAA East Central said the recent steady decline in gas prices has slowed, with the average for a gallon of gas across the United States falling two cents this week to $3.28.
