Gas prices are down a penny this week in western Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average is now to $3.30 a gallon. In New Castle, the average price is down a penny to $3.24.
The national average dropped two cents to $3.15. One factor contributing to the decrease was U.S. gasoline demand remaining relatively flat on the week. AAA says it's too early to say if cheaper pump prices will be sustained or continue their downward trend. Part of the unknown is due to fluctuating crude prices, which dropped to a low of $66 per barrel last Monday, but were back over $70 per barrel by the end of the week.
Since the beginning of July, gas prices have averaged $3.14. Today's national averages are more expensive on the month and year, up six and 97 cents, respectively.
