Gas prices are down a penny in the city and region this week.
City drivers are seeing an increase in the price of a gallon of gas to an average of $3.52, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.57, while the national average is down a penny to $3.39.
Upon news of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Friday, crude oil prices fell by $10.24 to settle at $68.15 (West Texas Intermediate).
Global prices fell on demand concerns and travel restrictions announced in America and elsewhere.
With little known about the new variant, it’s unclear at this point what long-term impact it may have on crude prices.
Before news of the new variant, the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealed domestic crude supply increased by a million barrels to 434 million barrels.
