Gas prices are down 12 cents in New Castle this week while the national average is down to $3.67.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline New Castle is $3.80, while the western Pennsylvania average is down six cents to $3.92.
The national average is down four cents and has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June. Monday's average is 24 cents less than a month ago and 48 cents more than a year ago.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.49 million barrels per day last week. And total domestic gasoline stocks declined by 1.8 million barrels to 213 million barrels.
Although gasoline demand has decreased, fluctuating oil prices and market concerns have led to smaller pump price decreases. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by a penny to settle at $85.11.
