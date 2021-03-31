Gas prices around western Pennsylvania are down two cents this week while those in New Castle are paying about 30 cents less at the pump than they were three weeks ago.
According to AAA East Central's gas price report, the region average is $3.01 per gallon, down from $3.03 last week. The average at this time last year was $2.22.
In New Castle, motorists this week are paying an average of $2.77 per gallon, second lowest in western Pennsylvania behind Sharon's $2.76.
The national average of $2.86 has decreased week-over-week for the first time since November and is down two cents from last week. Since last Monday, 45 states had their averages decrease or see no change at the pump.
Growing gasoline inventory levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on prices for most motorists. Gasoline stocks built by 200,000 b/d, according to the Energy Information Administration. Moreover, refinery utilization hit 82 percent indicating we could see a larger build of stocks this week, which could help keep prices in check.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased to settle at $60.97. Prices fluctuated throughout the week from a low of $57.76 to a high of $61.55 in reaction to world news, including concerns of new European Union lock downs and tight vaccination supplies throughout local economies. Also, news of the stranded container ship in the Suez Canal affected the price of crude oil. While ships started to re-route last week, oil deliveries could be delayed. This is likely to have limited impact here as US oil production should be able to keep stateside supply balanced and in turn, prices stable until the canal clears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.