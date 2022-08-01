Gas prices are down seven cents in the city this week and nine cents in the region.
In New Castle, the price for a gallon of gasoline is now at $4.44 after checking in at $4.51 last week. The western Pennsylvania average is $4.50. At this point last summer, the region average was $3.30.
The national average is $4.21, down 14 cents from last week. This week’s average is 63 cents less than a month ago, but $1.04 more than a year ago. Additionally, gasoline is now below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.52 million barrels per day to 9.25 million barrels per day last week. The estimated rate is 80,000 barrels per day lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million barrels to 225.1 million barrels, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week.
New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23 percent making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.20 to settle at $98.62. Crude prices increased last week as market concerns eased about weakening demand this summer and the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.5 million barrels to 422.1 million barrels last week.
