Gas prices are down two cents in New Castle from last week, while the national average is down 11 cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle in $3.93, while the western Pennsylvania average is down three cents to $3.96.
The national average pump price fell nine cents over the past week to hit $3.79. It has dropped daily since Oct. 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. Monday's national average is nine cents higher than a month ago and 41 cents more than a year ago.
Global recession fears and the government's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December have helped temper oil prices. While this announcement will help take some of the pressure off pump prices, the exact pricing impact remains uncertain.
According to recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.28 million barrels per day to 8.68 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased marginally from 209.5 million barrels to 209.4 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly a million barrels lower than this date last year.
