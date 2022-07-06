Gas prices are down slightly this week across western Pennsylvania.
The average price of gas is down five cents to $4.92 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average price in New Castle is down to $4.89. The national average for a gallon of gasoline fell to $4.80, down eight cents over the past week but still $1.67 more than a year ago.
The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past few weeks with the exception of the Independence Day weekend.
Therefore, the lull could end as more motorists hit the road during the summer driving season.
About 80 percent of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon, but July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans travel, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.
According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gas demand currently sits at 8.93 million barrels per day, which is lower than last year’s rate of 9.11 million barrels per day at the end of June. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels to 221.6 million barrels. These supply/demand dynamics, along with decreasing oil prices, have pushed pump prices lower.
