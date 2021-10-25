New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds E at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds E at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.