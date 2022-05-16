Gas prices are up another 22 cents in the city this week.
Only three states — Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma — have yet to cross the $4 per gallon barrier, with the national average up to $4.48 this week, up 16 cents from last week.
The average prices in New Castle is now $4.51, while the western Pennsylvania average is $4.52, up 13 cents.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48 which is 40 cents more than a month ago and $1.43 more than a year ago. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel.
At the beginning of last week, the price of crude oil decreased due to global market concern that crude demand will suffer as COVID lockdowns in China remain in place. However, crude prices reversed course at the end of the week over growing market worries that Ukrainian and European Union actions against Russian oil and natural gas companies could spark retaliation by Russia, which would lead to more market disruption and uncertainty.
Additionally, the Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude supply increased by 8.5 million barrels to 424.2 million barrels. The current level is still approximately 12.5 percent lower than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the switch to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which usually adds seven to ten cents per gallon depending on the market, is happening now.
This switchover should be complete nationwide by early June.
This summer blend switch is an annual event.
