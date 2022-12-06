Gas prices continue to plunge in New Castle and across the country.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.83, down nine cents from last week. The western Pennsylvania average is down six cents to $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.38. This is 16 cents lower than last week, 41 cents lower than one month ago and three cents more than a year ago. This week’s plunge in gas prices nationwide may be partly a result of Sunday’s meeting of OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.
OPEC+ decided to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day, about two percent of world demand. The purpose of the move is to boost the global price of oil, which has fallen recently on fears of demand weakness, specifically in China.
At the close of Friday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.24 to settle at $79.98. A weaker dollar contributed to decreasing prices. Earlier in the week, crude prices were boosted by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 12.6 million barrels. The domestic commercial crude supply is 14 million barrels lower than at the end of November 2021.
According to data from EIA, gas demand held steady at 3.2 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million barrels to 213.8 million barrels. Increasing supply and steady gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.
